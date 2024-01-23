Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy ruled out of Africa Cup with dislocated shoulder

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast — Egypt’s hopes of a record-extending eighth Africa Cup of Nations title have suffered another blow after goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy was ruled out by a dislocated shoulder.

El Shenawy was to travel to Germany for “medical examinations with a doctor specializing in shoulder injuries,” the Egyptian Football Association said on Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.

It said El Shenawy’s trip to Germany was coordinated with his club, Al Ahly.

El Shenawy was injured on Monday at the end of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Cape Verde, a result that allowed the Pharaohs to squeeze into the last 16 because Ghana conceded two late goals to draw with Mozambique 2-2 in the other Group B game.

Egypt star Mohamed Salah is also likely out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury from the 2-2 draw with Ghana.