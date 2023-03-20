Elche fires coach Machín after poor Spanish league run

MADRID — Last-placed Elche fired coach Pablo Machín on Monday after he failed to halt the team's poor run in the Spanish league.

The announcement came a day after Elche lost at Real Sociedad 2-0 for its 10th loss in its last 15 league games. Elche was 14 points from safety after 26 rounds.

Elche went winless in its first 19 league games before pulling off a victory against Villarreal in the 20th round.

Machín took over the team in November and was in charge in two wins, three draws and seven losses in the league. It was eliminated by third-division club Ceuta in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Machín was Elche's third coach this season. His replacement was not immediately announced.

The club's next match is at home against league leader Barcelona.