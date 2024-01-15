Relegation-threatened Empoli fires Andreazzoli in 2nd coaching change this season
EMPOLI, Italy — Relegation-threatened Empoli fired Aurelio Andreazzoli on Monday with the club one spot above last place in Serie A for its second coaching change this season.
No replacement was immediately announced.
The move came two days after Empoli lost 2-1 at Hellas Verona, another club in the drop zone.
The Tuscan team has won just three of 20 matches.
The 70-year-old Andreazzoli had signed a one-year contract with Empoli in September to replace Paolo Zanetti.
It's the fifth coaching change in the Italian league this season.