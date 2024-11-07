SportsSoccer

England gives call-up to more new faces in final squad before Thomas Tuchel takes over

England's interim manager Lee Carsley waits for the start of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Finland and England, at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Markku Ulander

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall were called up to the England squad for the first time on Thursday as interim coach Lee Carsley made his final selection before Thomas Tuchel takes charge.

Tuchel does not start until January after being hired to lead the national team's bid to win the 2026 World Cup.

Carsley will oversee England's final Nations League games against Greece and Ireland and has continued to look toward a new generation of players, having already handed debuts to Angel Gomes, Morgan Gibbs-White and Noni Madueke since taking over on a temporary basis from Gareth Southgate in August.

Carsley said had not discussed his selection with Tuchel.

“He hasn’t had any influence on the squad selection. I’ve spoken to him by text, but it’s literally congratulations," he said. “I think he’s highly respectful of the job that not only myself, but the staff are doing.

“We’ve been left to it, like we always have."

England plays Greece in Athens on Nov. 14 and Ireland at Wembley on Nov. 17.

Carsley will resume his role as England Under-21 coach after those games.

