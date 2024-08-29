Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world's most expensive goalkeeper, sent out on loan again by Chelsea
LONDON — Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper signed for $92 million six years ago, left Chelsea to go on a season-long loan at English Premier League rival Bournemouth on Thursday.
Before doing so, the 29-year-old Spaniard signed a one-year contract extension at Chelsea.
He was on loan at Real Madrid last season, having previously made 163 appearances in his first five seasons at Chelsea.
Arrizabalaga is one of seven goalkeepers in Chelsea's large squad, but is behind Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen in the pecking order.
