UEFA investigates English ref Coote over footage of alleged drug use at Euro 2024

Referee David Coote reacts during the English Premier League soccer...

Referee David Coote reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Brentford, at White Hart Lane Stadium in London, England, Wednesday , Jan 31, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Shopland

By The Associated Press

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA started another investigation into English match official David Coote on Thursday after a video allegedly showed him using cocaine during the European Championship.

“A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by the referee, Mr. David Coote,” UEFA said in a statement.

Coote worked as a video review specialist at Euro 2024, where match officials stayed at a hotel near Frankfurt.

British daily The Sun published a video late Wednesday appearing to show Coote snorting the drug using an American banknote.

Coote was suspended on Monday by the English match referees body after a different cellphone video circulated of him making offensive comments with friends about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. That body and the English FA started investigations.

UEFA already withdrew Coote from match duty for national team games this week after the first video was published.

