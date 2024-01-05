Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz joins Sheffield United on loan from Villarreal

SHEFFIELD, England — Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz left Villarreal to join Sheffield United on loan for the rest of the season on Friday.

The 24-year-old Brereton Diaz, who was born in England and has a Chilean-born mother, could make his debut in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round match at Gillingham, subject to international clearance.

He only joined Spanish club Villarreal in the offseason after his contract at second-tier English side Blackburn expired.

“I didn’t have to say much about Sheffield United because he knows all about us already," manager Chris Wilder said. "He’s done his homework and liked what he’d heard and what we had to say to him.”

It is Sheffield United's first signing since Wilder returned for a second spell in charge. The team is in last place in the Premier League, seven points from safety.

“He’s quick, powerful and obviously his recent goal record at Blackburn speaks for itself," Wilder said. “He’s got plenty of international experience as well over the last few years, representing Chile."