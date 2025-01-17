SportsSoccer

Man City striker Erling Haaland signs new contract until 2034

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd...

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal against West Ham during a English Premier League soccer match at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Credit: AP/Ian Hodgson

By The Associated Press

Erling Haaland has signed a new contract at Manchester City that ties him to the Premier League champions until 2034.

City announced the new 9½-year deal on Friday for the 24-year-old Haaland, who has scored 111 goals in 125 games since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

“Now I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward,” Haaland said in a City statement.

The Norway striker will be age 34 when the contract expires.

“Everyone at the club is absolutely delighted that Erling has signed his new contract,” said Txiki Begiristain, City’s outgoing director of football. “The fact he is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player, and his love of this club.”

The new deal for Haaland comes as City awaits a verdict after being charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

“Now I am City no matter what,” Haaland said.

