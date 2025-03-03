La Liga postpones Villarreal-Espanyol game due to heavy rain
VILLARREAL, Spain — Spanish authorities postponed Monday night’s league match between Villarreal and Espanyol due to heavy rain.
The decision was taken just moments before kickoff at Villarreal’s Estadio de la Ceramica with thousands of spectators already in the ground.
La Liga said it will announce a a new match date soon.
The cancellation came with Spain being deluged by inclement weather, four months after more than 200 people died in floods in nearby Valencia following record rainfall.
