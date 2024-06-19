SportsSoccer

UEFA fines Albania, Serbia $10,700 each for nationalist fan banners at Euro 2024 games

Serbia fans cheer during a Group C match between Serbia...

Serbia fans cheer during a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

By The Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany — UEFA fined the Albanian and Serbian soccer federations 10,000 euros ($10,700) each on Wednesday for fans displaying banners with nationalist maps at European Championship games.

Each federation was charged with “transmitting provocative messages not fit for a sports event” because they are responsible for the conduct of their fans at stadiums.

Albania fans displayed a banner with a map of their country extending its borders into the territory of neighboring countries. It was shown during the 2-1 loss against Italy on Saturday in Dortmund.

Serbia fans’ banner included the independent territory of Kosovo and a slogan “No Surrender” at a 1-0 loss against England in Gelsenkirchen. A case was prosecuted by FIFA at the 2022 World Cup when players were photographed with a similar banner in their locker room ahead of a game against Brazil.

UEFA also opened a separate investigation into alleged discrimination by Serbia fans. The Kosovo soccer federation field a formal complaint with UEFA.

The Albanian federation was fined a further 27,375 euros ($29,400) for fans lighting flares and fireworks, throwing beer cups and a fan who went on the field.

Fans invading the playing area have been a regular feature in the first week of games at Euro 2024.

Smoke engulfs Albanian fans after Albania's Nedim Bajrami scored his...

Smoke engulfs Albanian fans after Albania's Nedim Bajrami scored his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, June 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Andreea Alexandru

UEFA announced the sanctions of its disciplinary panel hours after Albania drew 2-2 with Croatia in their second Group B game.

Serbia’s federation must pay 4,500 euros ($4,800) more for fans throwing beer cups.

