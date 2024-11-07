Man United ends winless run in Europe and Osimhen scores 2 as Galatasaray beats Tottenham

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United secured its first win in Europe in more than a year by beating PAOK 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Two second-half goals from Amad Diallo sealed the victory at Old Trafford and boosted United's hopes of progressing in the competition, while Tottenham's 100% start was ended by a 3-2 loss at Galatasaray.

United's last win in Europe was against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Oct. 24 last year, but that run came to an end after Diallo's double.

The winger's looping header beat PAOK goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski in the 50th minute and he followed that up with a deflected shot from outside the area that nestled into the bottom corner in the 77th.

It's two wins from three games for United under interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has one more match — against Leicester on Sunday — before handing over to Ruben Amorim.

It is not clear if there will be a role for the Dutchman after his temporary reign, but he is doing what he can to ensure that United is in the best possible position for when Amorim takes charge.

Erik ten Hag was fired last week after a woeful start to the campaign left the team in 14th place in the Premier League and without a win in Europe's secondary competition the Europa League.

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Credit: AP/Khalil Hamra

Amorim was quickly hired in his place, but it has been left to Van Nistelrooy to fill the gap while the Portuguese serves a notice period at Sporting Lisbon.

He has delivered wins in the English League Cup and the Europa League either side of a draw with Chelsea in the league.

Osimhen double

Earlier, Victor Osimhen scored twice in eight minutes to help Galatasaray beat Tottenham 3-2 in Turkey.

Osimhen scored his first goal in Europe for Galatasaray after his transfer from Napoli with a precise low shot inside the right post to give the host a 2-1 lead in the 31st minute and added his second eight minutes later by heading home a curled cross from the right by Dries Mertens.

Galatasaray's Yunus Akgun , not seen in the picture scores his side's first goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Ali Sami Yen stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Credit: AP/Khalil Hamra

It was Tottenham's first loss in the competition after three wins. Galatasaray remains unbeaten with three wins and a draw.

Every game on Thursday was preceded by a moment of silence to honor the victims of the devastating flooding in Spain.

In Istanbul, Yunus Akgün put Galatasary ahead in the sixth minute when Spurs failed to properly clear a free kick by Mertens and the midfielder volleyed home from outside the area past goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Tottenham equalized in the 19th minute through Will Lankshear, who made only his second senior appearance for the London club and netted from close range after a cross from Brennan Johnson. However, Lankshear was later sent off for a second yellow card on the hour mark.

Substitute Dominic Solanke pulled a goal back for Tottenham with a backheel finish in the 69th.

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Slavia Prague 1-0 thanks to Omar Marmoush's second-half goal, while Roma was held to a 1-1 draw at Union Saint-Gilloise, another disappointing result after a 3-2 loss to Hellas Verona in Serie A over the weekend.

Rangers held last year’s Conference League champion Olympiacos to a 1-1 draw in Greece.

Athletic Bilbao beat Ludogorets 2-1 to stay unbeaten with three wins and a draw, while Qarabag upset Bodø/Glimt 3-1 in Norway to earn its first points.

Nice drew 2-2 with Twente with both teams finishing the game reduced to 10 men.

Conference League

Legia Warsaw and Rapid Vienna both kept a perfect record in the third-tier Conference League by making it three wins from three games. Warsaw routed Dinamo Minsk 4-0 and Vienna eased past Petrocub 3-0 in Moldova.

___

Karel Janicek in Prague contributed.