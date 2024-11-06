SportsSoccer

Besiktas beats Malmö 2-1 for 2nd straight win in Europa League

Malmo's goalkeeper Ricardo Friedrich fails to stop a shot by Besiktas' Ernest Muci to open the score during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Besiktas and Malmo at the Besiktas stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Credit: AP/Khalil Hamra

By The Associated Press

ISTANBUL — Besiktas relied on two late goals from Ernest Muçi and Semih Kiliçsoy to beat Malmö 2-1 on Wednesday and earn a second straight win in the Europa League.

Muçi sidefooted home a cross by Jonas Svensson from the right to break the deadlock in the 76th minute and Kiliçsoy scored with a low shot from the edge of the area nine minutes later.

Substitute Soren Rieks pulled a goal back the visitors in stoppage time.

Besiktas upset Lyon 1-0 away in the previous round of the second-tier competition.

Besiktas has six points from four games while Malmö remains on three.

All the remaining games in the fourth round of the league phase are scheduled for Thursday, when Manchester United hopes to get a first win of its campaign against PAOK at Old Trafford.

