Mourinho and Fenerbahce to face Anderlecht in Europa League playoff round

Fenerbahce's head coach Jose Mourinho waits for the beginning of the Europa League opening phase soccer match against Lyon at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

By The Associated Press

NYON, Switzerland — Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce was rewarded for squeezing into the Europa League knockout stage by being drawn Friday to face Anderlecht in a two-leg playoff.

Fenerbahce placed 24th in the new 36-standings format — the last qualification place, and on a tiebreaker of goal difference — and will host the first leg on Feb. 13. The return game in Brussels is one week later.

Mourinho was hired to end Fenerbahce’s decade-long wait for a Turkish league title, though trails Istanbul rival Galatasaray by six points. Galatasaray also was in Friday’s draw and will face AZ Alkmaar, with the first game in the Netherlands.

Two of Mourinho’s former clubs, Porto and Roma were paired, and Ajax was drawn to face Union Saint-Gilloise which will host the first leg in Belgium.

The playoff round draw involved teams which placed from ninth to 24th over the new eight-game schedule that ended Thursday.

The round of 16 pairings are made on Feb. 21 also involving the top-eight teams in the league phase.

They include two more of Mourinho’s former clubs, Manchester United and Tottenham, plus Lazio, Athletic Bilbao, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon, Olympiakos and Rangers.

Ajax's Bertrand Traore celebrates after scoring the opening goal of his team during the Europa League soccer match between Ajax and Galatasaray at the Johan Cruyff ArenA, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Credit: AP/Maurice van Steen

