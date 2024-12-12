Hojlund scores twice for Manchester United to beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in Europa League

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice after coming off the bench and Manchester United rallied to beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Denmark striker netted in the 88th minute after collecting Bruno Fernandes' pass off a free kick to seal a victory.

Hojlund came on in the 56th to replace Marcus Rashford and scored an equalizer six minutes later after Amad Diallo's shot was deflected by goalkeeper Martin Jedlička into his path for an easy finish.

The 21-year-old Hojlund also scored twice in the previous round of the second-tier competition, when United fought back to beat Norwegian team Bodø/Glimt 3-2.

United came off two straight losses in the English Premier League, 2-0 away to Arsenal, and 3-2 at Old Trafford to Nottingham Forest that left the club 13th and eight points adrift of the top four as progress looked slow under new coach Ruben Amorim.

Ahead of the late games, United moved to fifth place in the Europa League. It has 12 points from six games after three wins and three draws.

Matěj Vydra, who previously played for Burnley and Watford, opened the scoring three minutes into the second half.

Chelsea's Marc Guiu, left, fights for the ball with Astana's Alexandr Marochkin during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Astana and Chelsea at the Almaty Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Credit: AP

Conference League

A youthful Chelsea lineup made the most of a long trip to Kazakhstan by beating Astana 3-1 on Thursday to stay perfect in the UEFA Conference League.

Marc Guiu struck twice within five minutes early in the first half. The 18-year-old forward opened the scoring on a solo effort in the 14th and added his second after meeting a cross from Pedro Neto from the right in freezing conditions in the Kazakh capital.

Guiu, who joined Chelsea from Barcelona this summer, has scored three in the competition.

Renato Veiga, who is 21, headed home the third off a corner before Marin Tomasov scored for the hosts late in the first half.

Chelsea's Carney Chukwuemeka, left, fights for the ball with Astana's Kipras Kazukolovas during the Europa Conference League opening phase soccer match between Astana and Chelsea at the Almaty Ortalyk stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Credit: AP

Neto was the only player to remain from the squad that beat Tottenham 4-3 on Sunday to move to second in the Premier League.

Chelsea has 15 points atop the standings of third-tier competition with one more game to play in the league phase.

In another early game, Swedish team Djurgarden beat Vikingur 2-1 in Iceland.

More games — including those in the second-tier Europa League — were scheduled later Thursday.

