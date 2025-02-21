SportsSoccer

Man United paired with old rival Real Sociedad in Europa League. Mourinho's Fenerbahce gets Rangers

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes applauds the crowd after the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in London, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Credit: AP/Ian Walton

By The Associated Press

NYON, Switzerland — Manchester United was paired with Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16 on Friday, setting up their third meeting in the competition within five seasons.

Real Sociedad will host the first leg on March 6 in Spain, where Man United captain Bruno Fernandes scored twice in a 4-0 win four years ago on United's path to the final. The return game at Old Trafford is on March 13.

Roma and Lazio faced the possibility of a Rome derby at Stadio Olimpico but were paired with different opponents. Lazio — which placed first in the new 36-team standings format — will play Viktoria Plzen and Roma was drawn against No. 2 seed Athletic Bilbao, whose stadium hosts the final on May 21. Roma eliminated Porto in the playoffs round Thursday.

Jose Mourinho will lead his Fenerbahce team to face Rangers with the first leg in Istanbul.

Ajax will be at home first against Eintracht Frankfurt, which won the 2022 Europa League final against Rangers.

In a stellar European season for clubs from the Netherlands, AZ Alkmaar was paired with Tottenham, which won 1-0 when the teams met in November in London.

Also in Friday’s draw, Bodo/Glimt will face Olympiakos, the Conference League winner last season, and Lyon is away first at FCSB, the Romanian club former known as Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winner.

Ajax players celebrate their victory at the Europa League play-off soccer match between Ajax and Union Saint-Gilloise at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Dejong

