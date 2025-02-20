Dybala double sends Roma to Europa League last 16 as Alkmaar also advances

Paulo Dybala struck twice in four minutes as Roma beat Porto 3-2 to reach the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

Dybala returned from a knee injury sustained in the first-leg 1-1 draw a week ago in Portugal, and Roma advanced on a 4-3 aggregate score.

Porto went ahead thanks to Samu’s acrobatic volley over his shoulder to take a 2-1 aggregate lead but Dybala started the comeback with an equalizer in the 35th with a left-footed shot inside the far post. The second clinical finish came from inside the area to the near post.

Porto’s hopes were dented when Stephen Eustáquio was sent off after getting a red card only six minutes into the second half.

Substitute Niccolò Pisilli added the third before another substitute Devyne Rensch’s own goal in stoppage time.

Roma, the 2022 Conference League champion, will next play either Lazio or Bilbao.

Alkmaar advanced after a 2-2 draw with Galatasaray that saw the Dutch club reach the next round on a 6-3 aggregate score.

Roma's Paulo Dybala, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League playoff second leg soccer match between Roma and Porto at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Alkmaar got goals from Seiya Maikuma and Denso Kasius before Victor Osimhen struck for the Istanbul club. Roland Sallai’s equalizer salvaged at least a draw on the night for the hosts.

Alkmaar is set to face either Manchester United or Tottenham next.

Romanian team FCSB beat PAOK 2-0 to progress on a 4-1 aggregate score.

Norway’s Bodø/Glimt scored twice in extra time to beat Dutch side Twente 5-2 on the night and 6-4 on aggregate. Three goals in stoppage time sent the match to extra time where goals from substitute Sondre Brunstad Fet (111th) and an own from Arno Verschueren (114th) confirmed the win. The Norwegian team is amid a winter break that will not end until the start of the domestic league on March 29.

Four more teams to advance will be determined later Thursday.

The Conference League

In the third-tier Conference League, Real Betis was reduced to 10 men eight minutes before time and conceded a winning goal from Gent but still advanced thanks to its 3-0 victory in the first leg.

Copenhagen edged European newcomer Heidenheim 3-1 in extra time to make the next round 4-3 on aggregate.

Pafos advanced after beating Omonoia an all-Cypriot matchup 2-1 following a 1-1 draw a week ago.

Bosnia’s Borac held Olimpija 0-0 in Ljubljana to advance 1-0 on aggregate.