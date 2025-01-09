Everton fires manager Dyche hours before a game in first big call by new American owners

In the first big call by its new American owners, Everton fired manager Sean Dyche on Thursday with the team just two spots above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Everton announced the move just hours before hosting third-tier Peterborough in the FA Cup third round.

The storied club — a nine-time English champion which has been without a major trophy since 1995 — was bought last month by the Texas-based Friedkin Group in a deal reportedly worth in excess of 400 million pounds ($495 million).

Fronted by Dan Friedkin and his son Ryan, the group also owns Italian team Roma and has made itself unpopular with supporters of the Serie A club for making contentious management changes — including firing Daniele De Rossi, the club’s beloved former captain, early this season.

Removing Dyche might have been necessary, however, with Everton having won just one of its last 11 league games and scoring in just three of them. With 15 goals from its 19 games, Everton is the second-lowest scorer in the division and has plunged to just one point above the bottom three.

“The process to appoint a new manager is underway and an update will be provided in due course,” Everton said in a statement.

Dyche was in charge for nearly two years, during which he maintained Everton's status as an ever-present in England's top division since 1954. His style of play was pragmatic and often turgid, relying on not conceding goals more than providing entertainment — and that might be something the Friedkins look to change.

Everton manager Sean Dyche during the English Premier League match soccer match between Everton and Chelsea, at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Sunday Dec. 22, 2024. Credit: AP/Peter Byrne

Everton said Leighton Baines, a former player and the club's under-18s coach, and current club captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of the team on an interim basis.

Everton's next Premier League game is on Wednesday against Aston Villa.