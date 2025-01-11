SportsSoccer

David Moyes returns as manager of struggling Everton

West Ham's manager David Moyes attends the start of the...

West Ham's manager David Moyes attends the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

By The Associated Press

LIVERPOOL, England — Everton hired David Moyes for a second stint as manager at the Premier League club on Saturday.

Moyes replaces Sean Dyche, who was fired Thursday with the team just one point above the relegation zone.

The 61-year-old Moyes managed Everton from 2002-13, during which he led the Merseyside club to the 2009 FA Cup final and four European campaigns.

“It’s great to be back,” Moyes said. “I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club.”

The storied club — a nine-time English champion which has been without a major trophy since 1995 — was bought last month by the Texas-based Friedkin Group in a deal reportedly worth in excess of 400 million pounds ($495 million).

The first game of his second spell in charge will be at home against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

“We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history,” club executive chairman Marc Watts said in the team's statement. "With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton.”

Everton's Beto, center, celebrates scoring during the English FA Cup...

Everton's Beto, center, celebrates scoring during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Everton and Peterborough United at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Thursday Jan. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Peter Byrne

More soccer news

David Moyes returns as manager of struggling Everton
De Frutos' sweet run of form earns winning goal for Rayo Vallecano over Celta Vigo1m read
Potter era starts with FA Cup elimination for struggling West Ham1m read
Leverkusen kicks off 2025 with win over illness-hit Dortmund as Bundesliga returns1m read
Monaco comes from behind to draw at Nantes in French thriller1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME