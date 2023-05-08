Everton scores after 34 seconds, stuns Brighton 5-1 in EPL

BRIGHTON, England — Everton scored after 34 seconds on its way to a surprising 5-1 win at Europe-chasing Brighton that lifted the team out of the English Premier League relegation zone on Monday.

Abdoulaye Doucoure converted the 10th first-minute goal in the league this season and volleyed home a second in the 29th to give Everton a dream start at Amex Stadium.

It got even better for the visitors when a cross from Dwight McNeil, who set up Doucoure’s second goal, deflected in off the heel of Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele for an own-goal in the 35th.

McNeil got his goal in the 76th when he dribbled around Steele at the end of a length-of-the-field counterattack as Everton powered into a scarcely believable four-goal lead against a team that started the game with an outside shot at Champions League qualification.

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister grabbed a 79th-minute consolation for Brighton, which stayed in seventh place and eight points off the top four with a game in hand. There was still time for another goal by McNeil — a rising shot inside the near post in stoppage time that capped a brilliant performance from the winger.

After beginning the day in next-to-last place, Everton will finish it two points above the relegation zone and with renewed hope of extending its 69-year stay in England’s top division, with games still to come against Manchester City, Wolverhampton and Bournemouth to close the season.