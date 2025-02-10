SportsSoccer

FA Cup draw: Man City plays Plymouth and Man United hosts Fulham

Plymouth's players celebrate after the English FA Cup fourth round...

Plymouth's players celebrate after the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool at Home Park stadium in Plymouth, England, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City will play second-tier Plymouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Plymouth — last in division two — produced a stunning upset on Sunday to eliminate Premier League leader Liverpool. Its reward for that giantkilling is the chance to pull off another cup shock when it travels to Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's City, the four-time defending league champion.

Holder Manchester United is at home to Fulham in one of three all-Premier League matchups. Newcastle hosts Brighton in another, and Bournemouth is at home to Wolverhampton.

Aston Villa plays second-tier Cardiff.

Burnley, which is chasing promotion to the Premier League, travels to Preston.

Doncaster or Crystal Palace were playing on Monday, with the winner traveling to Millwall.

Exeter or Nottingham Forest play on Tuesday for the chance to host Ipswich.

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola celebrates at the end...

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola celebrates at the end of the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Leyton Orient and Manchester City at the Gaughan Group Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Kin Cheung

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

More soccer news

Ancelotti says Real Madrid was not wrong to boycott Ballon d'Or1m read
FA Cup draw: Man City plays Plymouth and Man United hosts Fulham
Espanyol condemns inappropriate touch by Barcelona player in women's soccer match
Jury retires to consider its verdicts in Sam Kerr trial1m read
Alessandro Nesta returns to coach Monza after the Serie A club fired him in December

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME