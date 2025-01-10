Two FA Cup games postponed in UK because of frozen pitches
PRESTON, England — Freezing conditions in England have led to the postponement of at least two FA Cup matches this weekend.
Preston vs. Charlton and Mansfield vs. Wigan won't go ahead Saturday because of frozen pitches. Both Preston and Mansfield held inspections on Friday and decisions were made to reschedule the games to Tuesday.
The FA Cup third round is traditionally one of the most eagerly anticipated weekends of the English soccer season when Premier League clubs enter the sport's oldest knockout competition and the biggest teams in the country can be pitted against lower league opposition.
