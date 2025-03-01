Palace reaches FA Cup quarterfinals after Millwall goalkeeper sent off for kick to the face

LONDON — Crystal Palace beat 10-man Millwall 3-1 in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday after visiting goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off early for kicking forward Jean-Philippe Mateta in the face.

Roberts' wild attempt to make a clearance led to Mateta having to be carried off on a stretcher and taken to a hospital with a head injury, with Palace chairman Steve Parish describing it as "the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I’ve ever seen.”

Roberts was sent off in the eighth minute, and Mateta remained on the ground for several minutes.

Palace took a 2-0 lead through an own goal by Japhet Tanganga and an easy tap-in from Daniel Munoz, but Millwall got back in the game when Wes Harding scored just before halftime. That came in the 14th minute of injury time after the lengthy stoppage to treat Mateta.

Striker Eddie Nketiah, who came on for Mateta, added the third with a looping header in the 81st.

Preston also reached the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Burnley. It was a rematch of their meeting two weeks ago in the English second division, when Burnely's Hannibal Mejbri accused Preston's Milutin Osmajic of racially abusing him during the match.

Saturday's game began with Burnley's players refusing to shake hands with Osmajic, but the Montenegro international responded by scoring the second goal just before halftime and then cupped his hands to his ears toward the visiting fans.

Robbie Brady had opened the scoring by curling home a superb free kick in the 31st minute and Will Keane added the third in the 74th.

Bournemouth was hosting fellow Premier League side Wolves later Saturday, before Manchester City welcomed Championship team Plymouth Argyle.