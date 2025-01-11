SportsSoccer

Liverpool routs Accrington Stanley 4-0 to advance in the FA Cup

Liverpool's Jayden Danns celebrates after scoring his side's third goal...

Liverpool's Jayden Danns celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Accrington Stanley at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Credit: AP/Jon Super

By The Associated Press

Liverpool's bid to win an unprecedented quadruple is still on after a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Premier League and Champions League leader is also into the semifinals of the English League Cup. And fourth-division Accrington was never expected to prevent Arne Slot's team from advancing to the fourth round of soccer's oldest knockout competition.

Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa scored for Liverpool at Anfield, with 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha becoming the Merseyside club's second-youngest debutant.

The third round of the FA Cup is traditionally one of the most anticipated weekends in English soccer as Premier League clubs enter the competition.

Top-flight Wolverhampton also advanced with a 1-0 win at second-division Bristol City.

Later Saturday four-time defending league champion Manchester City was hosting fourth-division Salford City and Chelsea was facing Morecambe — also from the fourth division.

___

Liverpool's Jayden Danns, third right, celebrates with teammates after scoring...

Liverpool's Jayden Danns, third right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Accrington Stanley at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Credit: AP/Jon Super

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

More soccer news

Klopp watches second-tier Paris FC as part of new Red Bull role
Liverpool routs Accrington Stanley 4-0 to advance in the FA Cup
David Moyes returns as Everton manager during 'pivotal time' for the club1m read
De Frutos' sweet run of form earns winning goal for Rayo Vallecano over Celta Vigo1m read
Potter era starts with FA Cup elimination for struggling West Ham1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME