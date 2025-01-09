SportsSoccer

FA Cup: Cardiff eliminates Sheffield United with 1-0 victory

Cardiff City's Cian Ashford, right, celebrates scoring during the English...

Cardiff City's Cian Ashford, right, celebrates scoring during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Sheffield United and Cardiff City at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England, Thursday Jan. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Danny Lawson

By The Associated Press

Sheffield United is targeting a quick return to the Premier League next season but crashed out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 loss to Cardiff in the third round on Thursday.

Cian Ashford’s 19th minute goal at Bramall Lane was the difference between the second-division teams.

Sheffield is in third place in the Championship while relegation-threatened Cardiff is second from bottom — just three points above last-place Plymouth.

Sheffield was relegated from the Premier League in last place last season but is battling to bounce straight back up after 16 wins from its first 26 games this term.

