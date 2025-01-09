FA Cup: Cardiff eliminates Sheffield United with 1-0 victory

Sheffield United is targeting a quick return to the Premier League next season but crashed out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 loss to Cardiff in the third round on Thursday.

Cian Ashford’s 19th minute goal at Bramall Lane was the difference between the second-division teams.

Sheffield is in third place in the Championship while relegation-threatened Cardiff is second from bottom — just three points above last-place Plymouth.

Sheffield was relegated from the Premier League in last place last season but is battling to bounce straight back up after 16 wins from its first 26 games this term.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson