Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira out for weeks after undergoing groin surgery

LONDON — Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira has undergone groin surgery and will be out for “weeks,” manager Mikel Arteta said Tuesday.

Vieira had the operation on Monday on the advice of a specialist after initially having what Arteta described as “conservative treatment.”

The 23-year-old Vieira is in his second season at Arsenal after joining from Porto.

Arteta was speaking the day before Arsenal's Champions League match at home to Lens. Arsenal leads the group and a victory will secure the English team a place in the round of 16.