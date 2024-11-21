SportsSoccer

Leicester winger Fatawu out for season after ACL injury while playing for Ghana

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot challenges for the ball with Leicester's...

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot challenges for the ball with Leicester's Abdul Fatawu during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leicester City, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Nov.10, 2024. Credit: AP/Jon Super

By The Associated Press

LEICESTER, England — Leicester winger Abdul Fatawu will miss the rest of the season because of an ACL injury, manager Steve Cooper said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Fatawu was injured while playing for Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Friday.

He recently broke into the team at Leicester, which was promoted back to the English Premier League this season and is among the favorites for relegation.

“To happen at a young age is, first and foremost, a blow for him and for us as well,” Cooper said. "We now have to support him in every way in making his rehab and return as smooth and productive as possible, with the hope — although it's a long-term injury — that he comes back a stronger and better player and person.

"Difficult news, really."

