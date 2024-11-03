SportsSoccer

Alonso Martínez, Thiago Martins help NYCFC force deciding match with 3-1 victory over Cincinnati

New York City FC's Keaton Parks, right, and FC Cincinnati's...

New York City FC's Keaton Parks, right, and FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano battle for the ball during Game 2 in the first round of the MLS Cup soccer playoffs, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Kena Betancur

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Alonso Martínez and defender Thiago Martins scored first-half goals and New York City FC forced a deciding match with a 3-1 victory over FC Cincinnati at Citi Field on Saturday.

Santiago Rodríguez scored on a penalty kick in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to help No. 6 seed NYCFC even the best-of-three first-round series with third-seed Cincinnati.

Cincinnati, which had won six of the last seven matchups with a plus-9 goal differential entering play, will host the finale on Saturday.

NYCFC grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute when Martínez took a pass from 19-year-old defender Mitja Ilenic and scored his first postseason goal in his second career appearance and start. Ilenic's assist was his first in his first playoff appearance.

Martins sent NYCFC into halftime with a 2-0 lead when he scored unassisted in the 40th minute. It was his first postseason goal in five appearances — all starts.

Cincinnati cut its deficit in half in the 65th minute on a goal by rookie Luca Orellano — his first in the postseason — with assists from Sergio Santos and Luciano Acosta. Santos, who subbed into the match in the 57th minute, notched his third helper in 13 career postseason appearances. Acosta tallied his second this postseason and his fourth in 11 appearances with 10 starts.

Rodríguez's PK came in the seventh minute of stoppage time after he drew a foul on Cincinnati defender Chidozie Awaziem. It was his second goal in nine career playoff appearances — all starts.

New York City FC's Kevin o"Toole (22) heads the ball...

New York City FC's Kevin o"Toole (22) heads the ball over FC Cincinnati's DeAndre Yedlin (91) during the first half in Game 2 in the first round of the MLS Cup soccer playoffs, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Kena Betancur

Matt Freese saved four shots in his second postseason start for NYCFC.

Roman Celentano finished with one save in his eighth career playoff start for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati last played at Citi Field — home of MLB's New York Mets — in September of 2022 and had never played a playoff match there. The pitch is narrower than most other stadiums.

More soccer news

Man United makes its worst league start in almost 40 years after 1-1 draw with Chelsea3m read
Defending champion Leverkusen to face Bayern in third round of German Cup
Aboukhlal scores again to give Toulouse a 1-0 win against Reims in French league
Tim Kleindienst stars in Gladbach's 4-1 win over Bremen in Bundesliga1m read
Dani Olmo leads Barcelona to city derby win over Espanyol2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME