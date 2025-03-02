SportsSoccer

Rafael Navarro scores two goals to help Rapids rally for 3-3 draw with Dallas in home opener

By The Associated Press

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Rafael Navarro scored two goals, including the equalizer in the second half, and the Colorado Rapids rallied for a 3-3 draw with FC Dallas in their home opener on Saturday night.

Defender Keegan Rosenberry took a pass from Oliver Larraz in the 6th minute and scored to give the Rapids (0-0-2) an early lead. It was the 10th goal of Rosenberry's 10-year career. It was the first career assist for Larraz in his 27th start and 41st appearance with the club.

Navarro made it 2-0 with his first goal this season — an unassisted score in the 39th minute. He had 15 goals in 2024 — his first full season.

Dallas (1-0-1) pulled even before halftime with a pair of goals two minutes apart.

Pedro “Pedrinho” Martins, a 21-year-old midfielder, scored his first career goal unassisted in the 43rd minute of his first start and second appearance. Former league MVP Luciano Acosta scored his first goal for Dallas, using an assist from Petar Musa to tie it at 2. Acosta was acquired from FC Cincinnati in the offseason. Musa has two assists this season. He had three in 30 appearances last season — his first.

Musa scored unassisted to put Dallas on top in the 68th minute with his second goal this season.

Navarro answered in the 72nd on another assist from Larraz to tie it at 3.

Zack Steffen had one save for the Rapids.

Maarten Paes saved three shots for Dallas.

Dallas came from behind to beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on the road in the debut of head coach Eric Quill. It was the club’s first victory in Houston since 2016.

Colorado beat Dallas twice last year in its first season under Chris Armas.

Dallas will host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. The Rapids travels to play Austin FC on Saturday.

