Chiesa expresses happiness at 'new adventure' as he closes in on move to Liverpool for $13.2M

Italy winger Federico Chiesa expressed his happiness at starting a “new adventure” as he closed in on a move to Liverpool from Juventus.

There was footage in the Italian media of Chiesa arriving at an airport ahead of reportedly getting on a private flight to England, where he was set to undergo a medical examination.

“I’m really happy and ready for this new adventure," he said. "I want to thank the Juventus fans, thanks for all the affection over the years, I’ll keep you in my heart, thanks Juventus.

“I’m really, really happy, we can’t wait, me and my family."

Neither Liverpool nor Juventus have commented publicly on any deal involving Chiesa.

British media are reporting Liverpool has reached an agreement with Juventus to sign Chiesa for an initial 10 million pounds ($13.2 million), with 2.5 million pounds ($3.3 million) in add-ons based primarily on team performance. He has a year left on his contract at Juventus.

Chiesa, the son of former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa, would be the first outfield player signed by Liverpool since the arrival of new manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool signed Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia on Tuesday in a deal that will see him stay at the Spanish team for the remainder of the season.

Chiesa, who joined Juventus from Fiorentina in October 2020 for 50 million euros (then $60 million), starred for Italy in its run to the European Championship title the following year.

He damaged his ACL in January 2022 and was out of action for 10 months.

___

AP Sports Writer Daniella Matar in Milan contributed to this story