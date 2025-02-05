Milan's new signings help the Rossoneri beat Roma 3-1 to reach Italian Cup semifinals

SportsSoccer

MILAN — AC Milan’s new signings had an immediate impact Wednesday as they helped send the Rossoneri into the Italian Cup semifinals.

Milan beat Roma 3-1, with debutants João Félix and Santiago Giménez combining for their new team’s third goal. The Rossoneri will face either city rival Inter Milan or Lazio in a two-legged semifinal in April.

Inter hosts Lazio in their quarterfinal on Feb. 25.

Milan had a busy final day of the transfer window as it brought in Félix, Giménez, Riccardo Sottil and Warren Bondo on Monday — to add to Kyle Walker, who it had signed last month.

Walker, who had already made his debut in Sunday’s Milan derby, was the only one of the new signings to start.

Former Roma forward Tammy Abraham scored twice in the first half — both set up by precise balls from Theo Hernández — but halftime substitute Artem Dovbyk pulled one back for the visitors in the 54th minute.

Milan coach Sérgio Conceição rang the changes shortly afterward, bringing on Félix and Giménez for Abraham and Christian Pulisic.

AC Milan's Joao Felix, left, scores his side's third goal...

AC Milan's Joao Felix, left, scores his side's third goal during an Italian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between AC Milan and Roma at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Credit: AP/Antonio Calanni

It took the duo less than 15 minutes to make their mark when Giménez threaded a delightful ball through for Félix to chip the goalkeeper.

Félix was signed on loan from Chelsea, while Milan paid Feyenoord a reported 30 million euros ($31 million) plus bonuses for Giménez — who could face his old club next week in the Champions League.

Bologna beat Atalanta on Tuesday to reach the semifinals for the first time in 26 years. It will face either holder Juventus or Empoli, who play their quarterfinal on Feb. 26.

