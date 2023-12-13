Champions League-winning coaches Guardiola and Giráldez on shortlists for FIFA awards

ZURICH — Champions League-winning coaches Pep Guardiola and Jonatan Giráldez were voted on FIFA final shortlists announced Wednesday in a race to be named the world’s best in 2023.

Guardiola guided Manchester City to a trophy treble last season and is among three candidates with Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti for the FIFA Best Coach award in men’s soccer.

Inzaghi took Inter Milan to the Champions League final against City and Spalletti led Napoli to a first Serie A title for 33 years.

Giráldez heads the candidates for the Best Coach award in women’s soccer after Barcelona won the Spanish league, then the European title having eliminated Chelsea in the semifinals.

Chelsea's Emma Hayes, whose team won the English league and cup double, is shortlisted with Sarina Wiegman, coach of the England team that lost the Women’s World Cup final to Spain.

Hayes, who will coach the United States women’s team next season, won the FIFA award in 2021 and Wiegman is a three-time winner.

Both three-coach shortlists were voted on from five initial candidates by a jury of national team captains and coaches, selected media and fans worldwide.

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi gestures during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Udinese at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Credit: AP/Antonio Calanni

The award ceremony is on Jan. 15 in London.