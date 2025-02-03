Spanish World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso testifies against former soccer boss over 2023 kiss

MADRID — When the former president of Spain's Football Federation kissed a player from the national team who had just won the 2023 Women's World Cup, it sparked widespread outrage in Spain about sexism in sports and beyond.

On Monday, women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso testified at the trial of Luis Rubiales that she did not consent to the kiss and that she felt coerced to publicly exonerate him after the incident.

“I felt disrespected,” Hermoso said. “I think it was a moment that stained one of the happiest days of my life.”

The 47-year-old Rubiales, who sat nearby at Madrid's High Court, is accused of sexual assault and of trying to coerce Hermoso, alongside others, to publicly support him.

Rubiales has denied the charges, claiming the kiss was consensual and happened in a “moment of jubilation.” Facing immense pressure, he resigned in 2023 and was banned by FIFA for three years. Rubiales had said he was the victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.”

Prosecutors, Hermoso and Spain’s players’ association want a prison sentence of two-and-a-half years for Rubiales, a payment of 50,000 euros ($51,800) for damages and for him to be banned from working as a sports official.

When asked if at any point Rubiales had asked Hermoso if he could kiss her, the Spain forward said no.

Soccer player Jenni Hermoso arrives at a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday Feb. 3, 2025 to appear as a witness during the trial of former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales for his unsolicited kiss on Jenni Hermoso. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

“I didn't hear or understand anything,” Hermoso said. “The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth.”

Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty, according to court officials.

Hermoso had celebrated with her teammates after the kiss at the World Cup awards ceremony in Australia. When asked about those champagne-fueled celebrations on Monday, Hermoso said she chose to celebrate her team's victory like any footballer would.

“For me, it was important to be able to celebrate this moment,” she said.

The trial is expected to last at least 10 days. Among the nearly 20 witnesses expected to testify are Spain’s men’s national team coach Luis de la Fuente and some of Hermoso’s teammates on the women's team, including former world player of the year Alexia Putellas.

Rubiales is required to attend only the first and the last day, according to the court.

Also on trial are Spain's former women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda, former sports director of Spain’s men’s team Albert Luque, and the federation’s former head of marketing, Rubén Rivera. They are accused of allegedly pressuring Hermoso to defend Rubiales publicly in a statement after the incident, which she refused to do.

Hermoso said that after the incident and ensuing controversy, her life had been put on standby. She said she was able to escape the spotlight that she was thrust into after the incident in Mexico, where she plays for a club team.

The incident overshadowed Spain's first women's World Cup victory, triggering protests and widespread condemnation.

“I have not been able to really live freely,” she told the court.