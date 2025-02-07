SportsSoccer

Record January transfers in men's soccer valued at $2.35B with almost 6,000 deals

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, center, attends a training session in...

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, center, attends a training session in Bodymoor Heath, England, Monday Jan. 20, 2025 ahead of the Champions League soccer match between Aston Villa and AS Monaco. Credit: AP/David Davies

By The Associated Press

ZURICH — Fueled by England and Saudi Arabia, clubs spent a record $2.35 billion on international transfer deals in a booming January trading period for men’s soccer, FIFA said Friday.

The 5,863 international transfers — those between clubs in different countries that are processed by FIFA — also was 900 more than the previous highest, which was recorded last year.

In January 2024, only one transfer — Gonçalo Ramos confirming a permanent move to Paris Saint-Germain from Benfica — was reportedly valued at more than 30 million euros ($31 million).

There were 10 such transfer fees agreed last month, including four to Manchester City, and topped by Colombia forward Jhon Durán’s $80 million move from Aston Villa to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi club Al Nassr.

Big spenders

English clubs collectively spent the most with a $621.6 million outlay on transfer fees and recouped just $186 million selling players to clubs in other countries.

The next biggest deficit was Saudi Arabia, where clubs spent more than $160 million above what they earned. The spending of $202 million was mostly fueled by Al Nassr, Al Hilal and other clubs all owned with sovereign wealth by the Public Investment Fund.

German clubs spent $295.7 million, which was mostly offset by earning $226.2 million in transfer sales.

Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush greets fans after the German Bundesliga soccer...

Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush greets fans after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Credit: AP/Michael Probst

French clubs took in the highest total of transfer fees, $371 million, and spent just $209.7 million to make a collective profit of more than $160 million.

Clubs in Portugal made sales of $176.4 million and spent only $40.2 million for a combined profit of $136 million.

In the United States, clubs spent $145 million and took in $125 million in transfer fees, according to FIFA research.

More soccer news

