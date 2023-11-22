FIFA renews with Qatar Airways as World Cup sponsor through 2030 ahead of Saudi-hosted tournament

ZURICH — Qatar Airways will be FIFA’s airline sponsor at the men’s 2026 World Cup being played across North America after soccer’s governing body renewed with the company through 2030 on Wednesday.

The state-owned airline initially had a two-tournament deal for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 edition played in Qatar.

The World Cup airline slot should next be vacant for the 2034 tournament that FIFA has lined up to be hosted by Saudi Arabia, which is launching a second national carrier called Riyadh Air.

The value of the new Qatar Airways deal was not disclosed though is likely worth hundreds of millions of dollars. At World Cup finals, trophy and medal presentation assistants are dressed in the airline's uniform.

The airline was among seven top-tier men’s World Cup sponsors in the 2019-2022 commercial cycle which FIFA said earned almost $1.8 billion in total marketing rights sales.

It includes selected FIFA youth tournaments and the 2027 Women’s World Cup, which will have a host chosen in May.

The 2026 World Cup is the first expanded tournament with 48 teams instead of 32, playing 104 total games instead of 64, and sending teams, fans and officials across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 2030 World Cup is set to include more long-haul travel than originally expected, playing games in six countries across three continents.

FIFA said last month it is working with just one bid – the long-favored Spain-Portugal co-host plan that added Morocco this year and now includes South American neighbors Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay which each will host one game as part of a centenary celebration. Uruguay was the inaugural World Cup host in 1930.

The 2026 and 2030 World Cup hosts are due to be formally picked by FIFA member federations next year.