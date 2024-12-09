Messi and Ronaldo miss out on men's FIFPRO World XI, Bronze equals record for women's team

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands — No Lionel Messi and no Cristiano Ronaldo.

The all-time soccer greats did not make the men's world team of the year organized by global players’ union FIFPRO on Monday.

The 37-year-old Messi, who plays for MLS side Inter Miami, and the 39-year-old Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, were the only players not with European clubs voted onto a 26-man shortlist by FIFPRO last week.

This year's team of the year featured six players from record 15-time Champions League winner Real Madrid and four from Premier League heavyweight Manchester City, with Liverpool's standout center half Virgil van Dijk the other player selected.

The World XI was voted for by professional players from 70 countries.

City's Ederson is in goal, with Madrid duo Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rüdiger partnering Van Dijk in defense.

A stellar midfield saw Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos (Madrid) picked alongside playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri from City.

Prolific City striker Erling Haaland is teamed up with Kylian Mbappé and his Madrid clubmate Vinicius Jr. in a star-studded attack.

It is the first time since 2006 that Messi has not been selected. Argentina’s World Cup winner and record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner holds the record after being voted into the team 17 times. Ronaldo has been selected 15 times but last appeared in 2021.

FIFPRO has invited the world’s professional footballers to choose their men's team since 2005 and the women's team since 2015. It is the only global football award decided exclusively by the players.

A record-breaking 7,000 women’s players voted.

Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze — formerly with Barcelona — was selected for a record-equalling seventh time to match Lyon and France defender Wendie Renard.

Two-time women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí is in midfield after helping Barcelona win the Spanish league, the Spanish cup and the Champions League.

Brazilian veteran Marta, 38, returned for the first time since 2021, while 24-year-old Zambia striker Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli and Orlando Pride) became the first African woman to make the team of the year.

England's Mary Earps (Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain) was chosen as goalkeeper with Olga Carmona (Real Madrid and Spain) and Alex Greenwood (Manchester City and England) also in defense.

Alexia Putellas joined countrywoman Bonmatí in an all-Barcelona midfield alongside England's Keira Walsh.

The attack features Colombia's Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid) and England's Lauren James (Chelsea).