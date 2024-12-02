SportsSoccer

Messi, Ronaldo only World XI nominees from clubs outside Europe as voted by players

Argentina's Lionel Messi walk of the field at the half...

Argentina's Lionel Messi walk of the field at the half time of a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Peru at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Gustavo Garello

By The Associated Press

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still popular and respected by their fellow players even though they no longer play for European clubs.

The 37-year-old Messi and 39-year-old Ronaldo were the only players not with clubs in Europe to be voted on a 26-man shortlist for the world team of the year organized by global players’ union FIFPRO on Monday.

The other 24 nominees played in the past year with clubs in England, Germany, Spain and France, though Kylian Mbappé was the only French connection after spending last season at Paris Saint-Germain.

No player from any Italian club was selected, nor from any club in South America or Africa.

Eight players from Real Madrid, including Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham were on the shortlist, plus seven from Manchester City including Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Yamine Lamal, the 17-year-old from Barcelona who was the breakout star of Spain’s European Championship title, also made it in polling by union members worldwide.

Messi, in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, and Ronaldo, in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, will find out on Dec. 9 if they are in the World XI lineup.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the UEFA Nations League soccer...

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Poland at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Luis Vieira

FIFPRO said the final team will include the highest-polling goalkeeper, plus each of the top three vote-getters among defenders, midfielders and forwards. The final place goes to the outfield player with the next highest votes total.

The Netherlands-based union said 28,000 players from 70 countries sent votes.

___

Goalkeepers: Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, Argentina), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany).

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, front, and Las Palmas' Alberto Moleiro fight...

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, front, and Las Palmas' Alberto Moleiro fight for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Joan Monfort

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid, Spain), Rúben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, Netherlands), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany), William Saliba (Arsenal, France), Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium), Phil Foden (Manchester City, England), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid, Germany), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid, Croatia), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany), Rodri (Manchester City, Spain), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England), Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain/Real Madrid, France), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina), Cole Palmer (Manchester City/Chelsea, England), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid, Brazil), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain).

