Fifth straight win for Atletico with Griezmann's late penalty against Sociedad. Barcelona at Granada

MADRID — Antoine Griezmann scored with a late penalty kick as Atletico Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-1 in the Spanish league for its fifth straight win in all competitions on Sunday.

Griezmann converted from the spot in the 89th minute following a hand ball to move the team to fourth place. Sociedad stayed sixth with its first setback after four consecutive wins.

Atletico had won three consecutive league games and beat Feyenoord 3-2 in the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday. Diego Simeone’s team is unbeaten at home since January, with 15 wins and one draw in all competitions.

Atletico's home winning streak in the league reached 13 matches, one short of its best-ever run from 2012-13.

Samuel Lino put the hosts ahead by scoring his first goal with Atletico in the 22nd before Mikel Oyarzabal equalized in a breakaway in the 73rd. Griezmann, a former Sociedad player, calmly rolled his penalty into the corner to secure Atletico the victory. The France forward has scored four goals in his last five matches with Atletico.

The result kept Atletico unbeaten in its last eight league matches against Sociedad, with five wins and three draws since 2019.

Sociedad had won four in a row and hadn’t conceded in its last three games in all competitions, including a 2-0 win at Salzburg in the group stage of the Champions League, a competition it hadn’t played in nearly a decade. The Basque Country team had beaten rival Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at home in its previous league game.

Sociedad had no shots on target in the first half against Atletico, though it had a goal disallowed for offside a minute into the match at Metropolitano stadium.

Atletico hit the woodwork a couple of times, with Rodrigo de Paul in the first half and Axel Witsel in the second, while Oyarzabal hit the post for Sociedad in the second.

Barcelona plays at Granada later Sunday.

ANOTHER WIN FOR LAS PALMAS

Saúl Coco and Marc Cardona scored a goal in each half as Las Palmas won 2-1 at Villarreal for its second win in a row.

The away victory moved the promoted club to 11th place. Villarreal dropped to 16th. It is winless in four straight league matches, with two losses and two draws.