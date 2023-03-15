Fighting breaks out between Napoli and Frankfurt fans

NAPLES, Italy — Fighting broke out in the center of Naples between Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt fans ahead of the teams’ Champions League match on Wednesday.

A police car and other vehicles were set alight. Car windows were broken and police in riot gear were trying to calm the situation.

Police had been on high alert in the Italian city as around 600 fans arrived from Germany despite Frankfurt forgoing its allocation of tickets for the round-of-16 match in protest.

The club was objecting to a decision by local authorities in Naples banning any fans who are residents of Frankfurt from buying tickets, following unrest between supporters during the first leg in Germany.

Napoli won that match 2-0 but local police made several arrests in the buildup amid altercations between fans.