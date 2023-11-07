SportsSoccer

Fiorentina given suspended ban for racist chants at Juventus players McKennie, Kean, Vlahovic

Juventus' Moise Kean is replaced by Dusan Vlahovic during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Juventus at Artemio Franchi Stadium, in Florence, Italy, Sunday Nov. 5, 2023. Credit: AP/Massimo Paolone

By The Associated Press

MILAN — Fiorentina was hit with a suspended partial stadium ban Tuesday after fans directed racist and discriminatory chants at Juventus players Weston McKennie, Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic.

If there is another incident over the next year, the Tuscan club will be forced to play with one end of its stadium closed — plus another penalty, Serie A said.

The incidents occurred during Juventus’ 1-0 win at Fiorentina on Sunday.

United States international McKennie and Italy's Kean are both Black, while Vlahovic — a former Fiorentina standout — is Serbian.

