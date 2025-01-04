SportsSoccer

Napoli moves 3 points clear atop Serie A after win at Fiorentina

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring during the Serie A...

Napoli's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Napoli at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Saturday Jan. 4, 2025 Credit: AP/Fabrizio Corradetti

By The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Italy — Napoli moved three points clear atop Serie A after winning at Fiorentina 3-0 on Saturday.

David Neres, Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay scored for Antonio Conte’s side, which won its fourth straight following consecutive losses to Lazio a month ago in the Italian Cup and Serie A.

Atalanta, which ended 2024 in first place level on points with Napoli, isn’t playing in Serie A this weekend since it was in Saudi Arabia for the Italian Super Cup.

Defending champion Inter Milan, which was four points back, faces city rival AC Milan in the Super Cup final on Monday, and also won’t play in the league until next weekend.

Fiorentina, which has lost three of its last four in the league, remained fifth.

Neres put Napoli ahead near the half-hour mark by dribbling between three defenders before unleashing an angled shot with his weaker right foot.

Fiorentina striker Moise Kean then had a potential goal denied for a hand ball. There was a lenghthy VAR review which proved inconclusive, meaning the call on the field stood.

Napoli's David Neres celebrates after scoring their side's first goal...

Napoli's David Neres celebrates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Napoli at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Saturday Jan. 4, 2025 Credit: AP/Fabrizio Corradetti

After the break, Lukaku converted a penalty and McTominay drilled in a shot following a defensive error.

Earlier, mid-table Empoli and relegation-threatened Venezia drew 1-1 with Joel Pohjanpalo and Sebastiano Esposito trading first-half goals.

Later, Udinese was visiting Hellas Verona.

More soccer news

Barcelona cruises into Copa del Rey last 16 after another setback to register Olmo1m read
Lille extends unbeaten run to 18 games after draw with lowly Nantes in Ligue 1
Man City turns corner with successive wins in Premier League as Arsenal and Chelsea drop points3m read
Napoli moves 3 points clear atop Serie A after win at Fiorentina
Brandon Austin, former US youth goalkeeper, makes Premier League debut and has a tough start1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME