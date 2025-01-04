Napoli moves 3 points clear atop Serie A after win at Fiorentina

FLORENCE, Italy — Napoli moved three points clear atop Serie A after winning at Fiorentina 3-0 on Saturday.

David Neres, Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay scored for Antonio Conte’s side, which won its fourth straight following consecutive losses to Lazio a month ago in the Italian Cup and Serie A.

Atalanta, which ended 2024 in first place level on points with Napoli, isn’t playing in Serie A this weekend since it was in Saudi Arabia for the Italian Super Cup.

Defending champion Inter Milan, which was four points back, faces city rival AC Milan in the Super Cup final on Monday, and also won’t play in the league until next weekend.

Fiorentina, which has lost three of its last four in the league, remained fifth.

Neres put Napoli ahead near the half-hour mark by dribbling between three defenders before unleashing an angled shot with his weaker right foot.

Fiorentina striker Moise Kean then had a potential goal denied for a hand ball. There was a lenghthy VAR review which proved inconclusive, meaning the call on the field stood.

After the break, Lukaku converted a penalty and McTominay drilled in a shot following a defensive error.

Earlier, mid-table Empoli and relegation-threatened Venezia drew 1-1 with Joel Pohjanpalo and Sebastiano Esposito trading first-half goals.

Later, Udinese was visiting Hellas Verona.