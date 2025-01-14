SportsSoccer

Sevilla player Kike Salas detained for allegedly earning yellow cards to fix betting results

By The Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain — Sevilla player Kike Salas has been detained by police for allegedly intentionally earning yellow cards to fix sports betting results, the Spanish league said Tuesday.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, police investigators suspect that Salas intentionally tried to be booked by referees to favor bets made by family members and friends in Spain.

The 22-year-old defender has received three yellow cards this season. He earned 10 last season in La Liga, including seven in the last eight games of the season that he played in.

The Spanish league told The Associated Press that it will ask to take part in any judicial investigation of the player.

Sevilla said that is was aware of the detention and was monitoring the situation closely. Salas' detention was first reported by online newspaper El Confidencial.

More soccer news

Bayern goalkeeper Mala Grohs is back in training after treatment on malignant tumor
Sevilla player Kike Salas detained for allegedly earning yellow cards to fix betting results
Gabriel Jesus' knee injury 'not looking good,' says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Jurgen Klopp says fans of Red Bull clubs 'deserve good football' as he defends new role2m read
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius tries to reboot career at struggling Schalke1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME