Foden and Ake to miss Man City's game at Crystal Palace

Feyenoord's Antoni Milambo, left, challenges Manchester City's Phil Foden during...

Feyenoord's Antoni Milambo, left, challenges Manchester City's Phil Foden during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

By The Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Phil Foden and defender Nathan Ake have been ruled out of Manchester City's game at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

City manager Pep Guardiola provided injury updates on Friday and the list included defender Manuel Akanji, as well.

“Nathan is out. Manu we’ll see,” Guardiola said at a news conference.

Foden had bronchitis and missed Wednesday’s match against Nottingham Forest — a 3-0 victory that snapped City's seven-game winless run.

“He is not ready,” Guardiola said.

Foden has no goals in 10 Premier League appearances, though he's netted three times in five Champions League games.

Ake and Akanji started on Wednesday and picked up injuries.

Manchester City's Nathan Ake reacts during the English Premier League...

Manchester City's Nathan Ake reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

Guardiola confirmed that John Stones and Mateo Kovacic were not ready to return for the four-time defending champion.

City entered the weekend in fourth place; Palace was one spot above the relegation zone.

De Bruyne's future

On Wednesday, Kevin De Bruyne made his first start since September and had a goal and an assist before being substituted off in the 74th minute.

“We’ll see how he reacts to this amount of games,” Guardiola said.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, and Nottingham Forest's Elliot...

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

The Belgium playmaker's contract expires at the end of this season.

“I don’t know. I’m not involved in that,” Guardiola said when asked if the team is any closer to a resolution on De Bruyne's future. “I would like to have a 23-year-old and sign a contract for 10 more years for him, so this is what I would like, but we’ll see.”

