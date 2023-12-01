Forest Green apologizes to fans after its FA Cup match is called off because of investigation

LONDON — Forest Green’s FA Cup match with Blackpool has been called off because of a Football Association investigation, the fourth-tier English soccer club announced Friday.

No details of the investigation were revealed, but Forest Green said it would comply with the FA and has apologized to fans of both clubs.

The second-round match had been scheduled to be played at third-tier Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road stadium on Saturday.

A statement on Forest Green’s official website read: “Forest Green Rovers are aware of an FA investigation, meaning our FA Cup tie against Blackpool tomorrow is postponed. We will comply with the FA in their investigation and will provide a full update to supporters in the coming days once the investigation is complete.

“Forest Green Rovers apologizes to both FGR and Blackpool fans who planned to attend tomorrow’s fixture.”

League One Blackpool said in a statement: “This decision has been made by the FA due to an investigation in relation to a matter involving Forest Green Rovers."