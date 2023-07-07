Former CONMEBOL boss Napout returns to Paraguay after 5 years in US prison

ASUNCION, Paraguay — Disgraced former CONMEBOL president Juan Ángel Napout arrived in his native Paraguay on Friday after he was released from a United States federal prison and deported.

The 65-year-old Napout, with his wife, carried a Paraguayan flag at Silvio Pettirossi Airport in the capital Asuncion.

Napout, also a former FIFA vice-president, served 5 1/2 years of a nine-year sentence in Miami after being convicted of racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy.

Napout was banned by FIFA in 2019 after its ethics committee found him guilty of bribery in years that overlapped him bossing Paraguay's soccer body from 2007-14 and South America's governing body from 2014-15.