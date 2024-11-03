SportsSoccer

Aboukhlal scores again to give Toulouse a 1-0 win against Reims in French league

By The Associated Press

PARIS — Zakaria Aboukhlal's late goal gave Toulouse a 1-0 win against Reims in the French league on Sunday, extending the southern team's unbeaten streak to three matches.

Reims had the chance to move into the top five but Aboukhlal’s goal instead sealed a third straight loss for the Champagne side.

Aboukhlal scored in the 84th minute with a subtle poked ball over the Reims goalkeeper.

Toulouse moved up to 12th in the standings with 12 points from 10 matches, two points behind Reims.

Paris Saint-Germain beat Lens 1-0 Saturday to move six points clear at the top.

Aboukhlal was again decisive after scoring a brace last week against Montpellier. He has scored four goals in his last four league matches.

Montpellier loses again

In a duel between two struggling teams, last-place Montpellier lost 1-0 at second-to-last Le Havre.

The hosts snapped a six-match losing streak by handing Montpellier a fifth consecutive defeat.

Abdoulaye Toure scored from the spot in the 73rd minute to move five points clear of Montpellier.

Also, Gaetan Perrin scored twice as Auxerre thrashed Rennes 4-0 in their midtable clash.

After a 3-0 defeat to PSG last weekend, Marseille traveled to Nantes later Sunday.

