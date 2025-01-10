SportsSoccer

Robin Fraser hired to coach Toronto in Major League Soccer

Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser looks on during the...

Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser looks on during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — Robin Fraser was hired Friday by Toronto, his third Major League Soccer head coaching job after Chivas USA and Colorado.

Fraser, 58, replaced John Herdman, who quit in November after about 14 months. Toronto missed the playoffs, finishing 11th in the 15-team Eastern Conference with 11 wins, 19 losses and four draws.

Fraser agreed to a contract through the 2027 season.

A defender who made 27 appearances for the U.S. from 1998 to 2001, Fraser coached Chivas USA in 2011 and ’12, and Colorado from August 2019 until September 2023.

He was a Toronto assistant under Greg Vanney from 2015-19, helping the team win its only MLS title in 2017.

