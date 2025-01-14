Lille and Reims win on penalty shootouts to reach French Cup round of 16

PARIS — Lille extended its unbeaten run to 20 matches in all competitions on Tuesday by beating Marseille on penalties to reach the French Cup round of 16.

Marseille winger Luis Henrique struck a fine equalizer in the sixth and final minute off stoppage time to make it 1-1 at Stade Velodrome but then missed his kick in the shootout.

Veteran Italian goalkeeper Vito Mannone saved from Henrique and then Jonathan Rowe as Lille won the shootout 4-3 with a kick to spare.

Icelandic midfielder Hákon Haraldsson scored in the 69th minute from Canada striker Jonathan David’s cross as Lille looked set to win in normal time.

But France midfielder Adrien Rabiot flicked the ball to Henrique outside the penalty area and he advanced before firing past Mannone from 20 meters.

Coach Bruno Genesio has made Lille tough to beat, however, and the club's last defeat was on Sept. 17 against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Marseille has won the French Cup 10 times but not since 1989. Lille remains on course to win it for a seventh time.

The other all-first division match also went to penalties, as Reims knocked out five-time winner Monaco 3-1 in their shootout after another 1-1 draw.

Defender Cédric Kipré headed home before halftime to give Reims the lead. Striker Mika Biereth set up the equalizer on his Monaco debut after joining last week from Sturm Graz.

But Biereth was among those to miss in the shootout and Monaco coach Adi Hütter is under pressure after just two wins in 10 matches overall.

Elsewhere, Nice earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory at second-tier Bastia.

Midfielder Mohamed-Ali Cho scored in the 62nd, after Nice goalkeeper Maxime Dupé saved a penalty from Amine Boutrah in the 44th.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is bidding to win the cup for a record-extending 16th time, and plays on Wednesday against tiny fifth-tier amateur side Espaly.