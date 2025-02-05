Shocks aplenty in French Cup as fourth-tier St. Brieuc ousts Nice in last-16 stunner
PARIS — St. Brieuc, a team from France's fourth tier, pulled off a huge upset in the French Cup on Wednesday by beating top-flight Nice 2-1 in the last 16 thanks to a goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time.
St. Brieuc will not be the only team from National 2 in the quarterfinals, with Cannes beating third-tier Dives-Cabourg 5-3 to advance.
It was night of shocks in the competition because Guingamp, from second-tier Ligue 2, defeated Toulouse 2-0.
The surprise results in the round of 16 began Tuesday when second-tier Dunkerque eliminated Lille, one of France's teams in the Champions League, via a penalty shootout.
