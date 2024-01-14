Birthday boy Jonathan David among scorers as Lille beats Lorient 3-0 in French league

PARIS — Canada's Jonathan David scored his sixth goal of the season on his 24th birthday as Lille ended a three-match winless run with a 3-0 win against Lorient in the French league on Sunday.

David broke the deadlock in the 37th minute from a set piece as he headed the ball home at the far post from Angel Gomes's cross.

The result moved Lille to fifth in the standings, just two points behind fourth-place Monaco. Lorient dropped to last place, with only two wins from 18 matches.

Lille was in control and created several other chances before Remy Cabella made it 2-0 with three minutes left to play with a left-footed shot from close range. Forward Edon Zhegrova was dangerous throughout the afternoon and was rewarded with a goal in added time.

After both Nice and Monaco lost on Saturday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain later travels to last season’s runner-up Lens looking to extend its lead at the top of the standings to eight points.

BREST'S FAIRYTALE

Brest posted a fourth-consecutive win — 2-0 at Montpellier — to move into the top three.

Goals from Hugo Magnetti and Jeremy Le Douaron ensured a 10th win in 18 matches for the small Brittany side, which is unbeaten since November and leapfrogged Monaco in the standings.

Brest's surge up the table was largely unexpected when the struggling club appointed Eric Roy as its coach in January 2023, with hopes that the 55-year-old would help the club remain in the top division.

At the time, Brest was in the relegation zone, two points from safety.

In other matches, an early penalty from Vincent Sierro helped struggling Toulouse to a 1-0 win at Metz. The win ended a 10-match winless run for the southwestern side. Metz had several chances but only two on-target attempts. Also, Clermont rose from last place to 17th after beating Nantes 2-1, and Le Havre defeated Lyon 3-1.

Lyon played with 10 men for more than an hour after Jake O’Brien was shown a red card in the 29th minute and finished the match with nine players following Duje Caleta-Car's dismissal in the closing stages.