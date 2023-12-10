Nice beats Reims 2-1 to take back 2nd place in Ligue 1

NICE, France — Ivory Coast forward Jeremie Boga scored the winner as Nice beat Reims 2-1 to take back second place in the French league on Sunday.

Boga picked his spot from 18 yards to unleash a low strike that Reims goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf palmed into his own net in the 82nd minute.

Nice is known for patiently probing for an opening by swapping passes in its own half. But goalkeeper Marcin Bulka diverted from the script with a long punt in the 55th. The Reims defense cleared the ball into the path of Gaetan Laborde, who drove forward to open the scoring for Nice with a shot off the underside of the bar.

Reims captain Yunis Abdelhamid met a cross from Junya Ito to equalize with a downward header in the 78th. Ito also hit the woodwork with an effort in the 67th.

Nice moved two points clear of Monaco while Reims dropped to sixth place.

The 15th round ends later Sunday with Clermont vs. Lille, Metz vs. Brest, Strasbourg vs. Le Havre, Lyon vs. Toulouse, and Lorient vs. Marseille.

On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 2-1 to win an eighth straight game in the league and keep a four-point lead over Nice.